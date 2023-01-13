A coat and blanket giveaway will be held in front of Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Donations of coats, fleeces, sweaters, gloves/mittens, scarves and blankets are being accepted. The Coffee Shoppe will provide free coffee and cookies on the day of the event.
The following can be contacted for donation drop offs:
Amy Carmichael: 334-267-9053
Lemarkus Snow: 334-267-6928
Jan Justice: 334-467-4938
