A coat and blanket giveaway for those in need will be held on Nov. 5 at the Songs of Selma Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Organizers are accepting donations of coats, fleeces, sweaters, gloves/mittens, scarves and blankets.
Cookies and coffee will be available from the Coffee Shoppe.
For drop off locations contact Amy Carmichael at 334-267-9054, Lemarkus Snow 334-267-6928 or Jan Justice 334-467-4938.
