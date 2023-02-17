Entrepreneur and Coffee Shoppe owner Jackie Smith will be the speaker at the upcoming Lunch at the Library at the Selma Dallas Public Library on Feb. 23.
This was rescheduled from the original date of Feb. 16 due to weather. Smith will talk about creating a successful business.
Lunch begins at 12 p.m. followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.
To purchase tickets call 334-874-1725.
