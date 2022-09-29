West Central Alabama Community Health Improvement League and AmeriCorps Vista will present a Community Health Fair in Camden on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The theme for this occasion is "Falling Into Better Health". A healthcare provider will be on hand to provide blood pressure checks and COVID vaccination.
Attendants will have a chance to win door prizes.
The event will take place at the C&D Warehouse parking lot located on 225 Clairborne Street in Camden.
