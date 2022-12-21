The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20.
The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
