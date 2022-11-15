Selma City Schools released a list of community leaders who will be part of the discussion Wednesday night about issues affecting students.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Selma High's auditorium. It was scheduled after the death of a student on campus last week from what could have been a fentanyl overdose. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Selma school officials are "calling on every community member" to join the Selma City School District, and listed community leaders who will be there: Selma Mayor James Perkins, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford, Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd, Selma High Principal Stoney Pritchett, District Judge Vernetta Perkins, and Drug Free Community of Dallas County Representative Jerria Martin. The leaders will be on hand to hear questions and concerns.
