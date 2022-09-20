C.H.O.I.C.E. is partnering with First Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown to host Community Preparedness Day on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The event aims to educate the public about disaster and emergency preparedness.
The Governor's Office and Volunteer Services, Ready Alabama, Perry County EMA, Uniontown Fire Volunteer Department, ASAP EMS, and American Red Cross will be present to provide tips.
For more information, call C.H.O.I.C.E. at 334-231-7019 or email center@choiceuniontown.org.
First Missionary Baptist Church is located at Cahaba Road in Uniontown.
