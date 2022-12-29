Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Foundation is taking applications for several different scholarship programs in 2023.
The amount of scholarship funds ranges from $5,000 to $60,000 depending on the program.
Some of these include:
CBC Spouses Education Scholarship - Deadline: March 31
CBC Spouses Performing Arts Scholarship - $5,000 - Deadline: April 14
Ally Financial Law Scholars Program - April 28
To see the list of programs or to apply visit cbcfinc.academicworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.