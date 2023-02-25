Contractors have made a good start of picking up tornado debris, but it looks like there will be debris left on the ground when the 30-day contract ends, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said Friday.
Perkins said during his weekly Facebook presentation that contractors were able to cart away 170,000 cubic yards of debris in their first nine days of the 30-day contract, but about 600,000 cubic yards of debris was piled up on Selma’s roadsides from the Jan. 12 tornado.
Perkins pointed out that the contract is about a third through, but less than a third of the debris has been picked up. "Realistically, all of us need to be prepared" that some debris will remain when the contract expires on March 17, Perkins said. “We’re concerned we won’t be able to get all of this up in 30 days.”
The 30-day deadline is important because FEMA will reimburse the state 100% for debris picked up in that period. The city will have to hire a contractor to pick up whatever is left, with FEMA reimbursing 75% of that expense.
City Planning Director Danielle Wooten said that 47 to 50 trucks are working as fast as they can to pick up debris from the 3,200 structures affected by the storm, but “as citizens, we need to do our part to get debris to the public right of way. That’s the key item right now.”
It’s also important to sort the debris. Vegetation, construction material and appliances should be in separate stacks, and household garbage should be in their usual containers. Perkins said that vegetation can be burned, but construction debris cannot because it may pose an environmental hazard. The crews won’t pick up mixed piles, and mishandling the debris can jeopardize FEMA reimbursement, Perkins said.
Information about shorting debris is available on the city of Selma Facebook page and in this article.
Wooten said the city has applied for reimbursement to pick up debris on private property. Teams are canvassing the city to get approval to go on private property to remove debris. Permission must be granted by the property owner, not a tenant, she said.
Perkins urged citizens to help each other out as the city recovers from the tornado. “Help your older folks out” by helping them sign up for services online “so we can use as much as technology as we have to get the work done,” Perkins said. He also asked neighbors to help neighbors sort debris piles if a pile has mixed items.
