A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3.
Harris was recently captured in Columbus, Georgia. He has been serving a 15-year sentence for a robbery in Russell County.
"Central Alabama CrimeStoppers would like to send out a big thank you to our local media partners and social media followers for helping us spread awareness of this case," said a post by CrimeStoppers on 215stop.com. "Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for locating Harris in a timely and prompt manner."
