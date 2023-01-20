Residents in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance in the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado.
Those who apply for FEMA Individual Assistance may receive temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other "uninsured disaster-related needs," said a press release from FEMA.
Applications can be found at at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362.
The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time in most languages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.