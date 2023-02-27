Cougar Oil has donated $32,000 in scholarship funds to help 10 residents in Selma become commercial truck drivers through classes at Wallace Community College Selma.
Cougar Oil’s Rex Jones made the announcement on Monday at Selma High School’s Career Day.
The funds were donated to the Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of Alabama Foundation, who sent the funds to Wallace Community College Selma for the 10 scholarships.
Jones said the idea came when he at RB Hudson with community leader and friend Lemarkus Snow as he spoke to a class, and they talked about the opportunity a commercial truck driving license presents as a future career.
P&CM’s education foundation has been giving scholarships for years and Jones made a plan to give money to that foundation that is tax deductible and have that money sent to Wallace for scholarships in Selma.
“We want to create careers here in Selma … and hope even if they go on the road for a job, they come back and give back to the community,” Jones said in a video he posted on Facebook.
The scholarships are “fueling our industry” and putting new truck drivers out there, he said.
