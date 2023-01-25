The Selma City Council granted Mayor James Perkins Jr. emergency powers to help put the tornado-ravaged city back together, but the council and mayor again clashed over the mayor’s $5,000 spending limit.
Tuesday the council approved a resolution giving the mayor broad emergency powers, including the ability to enter into contracts, accept donations and spend funds without going through the usual bid process during the 60 days called for in state and national disaster declarations.
Under normal conditions, Perkins must get the council’s approval to spend over $5,000, and that requirement remains in effect under the emergency resolution. Council President Warren “Billy” Young said he would call an emergency meeting of the council “within an hour” to approve expenditures over $5,000.
Perkins told the council that holding him to a $5,000 limit is “unconscionable” and impractical.
Councilman Michael Johnson moved that the $5,000 limit be lifted during the emergency, but that motion failed with only Johnson and Atkin Jemison voting in favor. “Why keep coming to emergency meetings?” Johnson asked. “It’s not like if we spend it, we don’t know it. We don’t have time for this.”
When the resolution granting the mayor emergency powers but keeping the $5,000 spending limit intact came up for vote, Johnson voted no. “You’re treating the mayor like a child,” he said. Jemison and Leisa James abstained.
“As council president, I will be reasonable,” Young said after the vote approving the resolution. “We will make sure the business of Selma is done fairly. We will have to work together, even during a time of emergency.”
One of the first orders of business will be getting a contractor to carry away the massive amounts of storm debris throughout the city. Perkins told the Selma Sun before the council meeting that the county commission will get its own contractor to pick up debris outside the city limits.
The council also approved almost $30,000 to pay city employees for almost 1,200 hours of overtime worked after the Jan. 12 tornado.
