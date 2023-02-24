In response to the Selma City Council’s refusal to approve his attempt to discipline the police chief, Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced earlier this week that from now on he will “share the responsibility” of supervising the chief with the city council.
Council President Pro-Tem Clay Carmichael said at the council’s work session Thursday that such an arrangement would be unlawful.
The day after the council overruled his attempt to fire Police Chief Kenta Fulford, Perkins issued a statement saying, “Going forward, the city council has both the responsibility and authority to work directly with the Chief of Police to address non-personnel related issues within the police department. Now Chief Kenta Fulford reenters his duties as chief with a direct line of responsibility and authority to the city council.”
Carmichael said, “The council having day-to-day management of the police department is against state statute. The council can never have day-to-day management of the police department. We can’t forgo a state statute.”
The manual of the Alabama League of Municipalities seems to agree. It states, “the mayor shall be the chief executive officer and shall have general supervision and control over all other officers and affairs of the city or town. The council may not assume direct control over the police department.”
Perkins placed Fulford on administrative leave on Jan. 25 because he said Fulford did not return to the city quickly enough from an out-of-town training class when a tornado struck the city on Jan. 12. He said in a letter to Fulford that his intent was to permanently remove him from his position.
After hearing Perkins’ reasons for suspending the chief and Fulford’s defense at a Feb. 21 hearing, six councilmembers voted to deny the mayor’s disciplinary action, reinstating Fulford to his position.
The police chief is appointed by the city council, but he reports to the mayor. This has been a sore point between the mayor and the council for some time.
“It is clear that in (the Selma Police Department) the responsibility to provide executive-level management to solve problems and issues is with the mayor and the authority to decide how to do that job is with the city council,” Perkins said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
The police chief is required to give a report to the council from time to time, Carmichael told the Selma Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.