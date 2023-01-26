In the first of what will probably many such meetings, the Selma City Council held a special called meeting Thursday afternoon to approve an invoice to remove storm debris.
Earlier in the week, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. asked the council to lift his $5,000 spending limit during the tornado cleanup. The council declined, but Council President Warren “Billy” Young said the council would meet with an hour’s notice to approve any expenditures over $5,000.
After the council approved the $9,950 invoice from Frank Middleton to remove downed trees from Old Live Oak Cemetery, Perkins again asked the council to lift his $5,000 spending limit. Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael, who presided over the meeting, said that addressing the spending limit “was not on the agenda.”
Carmichael, Troy Harvill, Samuel Randolph, Lesia James and Atkin Jemison attended the 4 p.m. meeting, which was called just after noon.
