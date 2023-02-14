The Selma City Council met Tuesday but took no action to address picking up tornado debris that still lines the streets five weeks after an EF2 tornado ripped through the city.
The council set up a Special Disaster Recovery Fund during a special called meeting Tuesday, but tabled approving a contract to hire a consultant to oversee disaster recovery efforts.
Officials said the contract would be ready to approve Tuesday night, but paperwork was not finished.
The council can hold another special called meeting when it is ready to approve the contract. The council also has given Mayor James Perkins Jr. authority to approve contracts related to storm recovery without council approval. However, the mayor must have council approval to spend more than $5,000.
It’s been five weeks since an EF2 tornado ripped through the city on Jan. 12 and trees and pieces of homes have been stacked along city streets waiting for the city to find a way to pay a contractor the $15-$20 million estimated cost to clean up the debris.
The city couldn’t hire a contractor because they did not have the cash to front the expense of picking up the debris, and the city can’t borrow the money because it lost its credit rating. FEMA normally reimburses government entities 75% of the cost of picking up the debris, but it takes months for those funds to come back to the local government.
The city found a way to pay for cleanup last week, when President Joe Biden President authorized the federal government to cover 100% of the cost of debris removal in Selma and other Alabama communities affected by the Jan. 12 tornado. The Alabama Department of Transportation will front the expense and get the federal reimbursement, clearing the way for a contract to be signed with a private company to pick up the storm debris.
