The English countess who lives in the home used as the setting for the PBS series “Downton Abbey” will be the keynote speaker at the Wilcox Historical Society’s annual Tour of Homes welcome reception March 24, 2023.
Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon of “Downton Abbey’s” Highclere Castle will conclude the first day of the Tour, the Wilcox Historical Society’s largest fund-raising event each year.
The Historical Society and Lady Carnarvon are planning a full day of royal experiences on March 24, the day before the annual Tour of Homes in Pine Apple. Events include a luncheon, an exclusive cocktail party and a welcome reception featuring a keynote address from Lady Carnarvon.
“Highclere Castle is one of the most iconic and beloved homes in the world,” WHS President Lance Britt said. “Lady Carnarvon has been integral in its preservation and will share her experiences with all of us. We are honored she has agreed to join us for the Tour.”
Highclere Castle is best known as the setting for the successful PBS series “Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons and evolved into two feature films. Since 2001 Lady Carnarvon and her husband, Geordie, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, have lived in and maintained Highclere, a 5,000-acre estate in Hampshire, England, that has been home to their family for over 300 years.
“I cannot wait to hear her stories from the real-life “Downton Abbey” and have Lady Carnarvon experience true Southern hospitality,” Britt said. “It will be the perfect way to start the tour.”
Britt said this will be Lady Carnarvon’s first visit to Alabama.
Tickets for this special event and the Tour of Homes will be available Dec. 1 on eventbrite.com.
“We anticipate a huge demand for tickets, and many events are likely to sell out quickly,” Britt said.
For more information on the Tour of Homes and Lady Carnarvon’s visit go to wilcoxhistoricalsociety.org.
