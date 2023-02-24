A son of Selma was recognized for helping his hometown recover from the January tornado.
Connel Towns Jr., son of District 1 Dallas County Commissioner Connel Towns Sr., was recognized by the Dallas County Commission for organizing the distribution of supplies to tornado victims from the Sam’s Wholesale Club in Montgomery where he works.
Commission Chairman Jimmy Nunn said that Sam’s delivered seven palates of food and water to Marie Foster Street in Selma, one of the harder hit areas. “It took a long time to unload that truck,” Nunn said. “We thank God and everybody that came out and helped.”
Towns was presented a certificate of recognition by his father. “I want to present this to my son, Connel Towns Jr., for the outstanding job you did with Sam’s Wholesale and for the way you go out into the community to help people not just in Selma and Dallas County but all over the state,” Towns Sr. said. “I want to thank you for you dedication to service, and I am very proud of you and what you do at Sam’s”
Towns Jr.’s supervisor, Gene Mitchell, said, “I want you to know (Towns Jr.) spearheaded this whole thing at the club. He owns this more than Sam’s Club. We were the host; he was the driver.”
Nunn presented a certificate of recognition to Mitchell for the help provided by Montgomery Sam’s Wholesale Club No. 8106.
