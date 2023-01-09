Good things are on the radar for Selma and Dallas County going into 2023 and beyond.
Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman said the biggest thing to happen for Selma and Dallas County in 2022 was landing Advanced ATC’s Virtual Air Traffic Control Center and school at Craig Field. He said the groundwork to bring the project to Dallas County started in 2017 and was finalized thanks to a partnership between him and Jim Corrigan, executive director of Craig Airport and Industrial Authority.
“Now that we have that control tower, we’re getting these others in, it’s a good thing,” Vardaman said. “Things are going to be good from here on out.”
