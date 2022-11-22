Two men were killed in a crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in Butler County on Sunday.
According to Alabama News Network the accident took place an estimated one mile north of Georgiana at around 1:30 p.m. Esteban Morales, 25, was driving an SUV on the interstate before hitting the rear of a tractor trailer truck.
Two passengers in the SUV was killed, identified as Josue Lopez, 24, of Guatemala, Daniel Morales, 23, of Hickory, N.C.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
