Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a homicide that took place in Montgomery in July.
On July 12, police responded to a call of a person shot at Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as David Werking, 19.
"As the holidays approach, the victim’s family will spend their first Christmas without their beloved family member," CrimeStoppers said on their Facebook page. "Werking’s family is seeking answers and is asking anyone with information to please come forward."
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
