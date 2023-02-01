Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that could help in solving the case of a mother from Montgomery who was murdered in 2018.
The victim was Latricia McDade. She was 31 when she was killed and was the mother of four children.
"McDade’s family says Latricia was a wonderful and loving mother who worked hard to provide for her four children," said a post on 215stop.com. "Latricia was “the joy of the party” and her friends and family enjoyed spending time with her."
"The McDade family is searching for answers and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers stands with the McDade family and is asking anyone that has information regarding this senseless death to please come forward."
According to 215stop.com McDade was on her way to iron her children's clothing on Sept. 20 in 2018 when she was shot inside of her car on the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway. She later died after being taken to a hospital.
It is believed that the shooting may have followed an argument she had with "at least two unknown people."
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Cold Case Task Force at 334-832-2550.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
