Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that can help in the unsolved case of a home invasion murder that took place in Montgomery in 2017.
According to a report from WSFA the victim was Jeremy Allen. He was 28-years-old when he was killed during what is believed to be a home invasion at Eagle Landing Apartments on June 19 in 2017.
Allen was a father to several children. His family is urging anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to come forward.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
