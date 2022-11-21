Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the case of a murder in Montgomery that took place in July.
On July 3 police responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard where a shooting was reported. The victim was identified as Deagan Miller, 21, of Montgomery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app,
