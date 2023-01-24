A crisis cleanup assistance hotline will be available for people in need until Friday, Jan. 27.
Those in need of help with cleaning up their homes after the Jan. 12 tornado can call 334-209-3003.
Volunteers may be able to help cut fallen trees, tarping roofs, mitigating mold and removing damaged drywall, flooring and appliances. Service is free of charge.
Due to the "overwhelming" amount of callers services are not guaranteed.
