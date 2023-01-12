Soon after a tornado hit Selma on Thursday, reports circulated that preschool children at Crosspoint Church were injured when their school collapsed.
Their building did collapse on them. But no child was injured.
Burnsville resident Tom Nichols says it was a miracle.
In an exclusive interview with the Selma Sun about two hours after the tornado it, Nichols recalled watching the tornado hit the school.
Nichols the was eating at Jack's on Dallas Avenue when the sky started to look menacing. As he and his brother were headed to their truck, they saw a funnel cloud headed for them and raced to their truck, pulling over behind a carport on Chisolm to wait for it to pass.
It picked their truck up several times, smashing the back window. They left the truck and saw the tornado hit the old sanctuary of Crosspoint Church where the preschool meets every day. They ran to the school to check on the 50 children who go to school there, pushing through heavy rain that made it hard to see.
As they got there, they were hit by the heavy smell of gas and sound of children screaming. They worried the building would set on fire and rushed to get the children and teachers out.
Nichols said all the children were OK - the only injury was a small scratch on a little girl's arm.
Listen to Tom tell his harrowing story at Selmasun.com and here.
