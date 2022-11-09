The district attorney confirmed on Wednesday that law enforcement is looking into a fentanyl overdose as the cause of death of the Selma High student on campus on Tuesday.
District Attorney Michael Jackson said the student was found in the cafeteria from an apparent drug overdose and four other students went to the emergency room and were released and “expected to make a full recovery.” Sources say the drug was ingested as a liquid that was passed around.
An autopsy of the student has been ordered and investigators are testing blood samples collected from the four students who went to the ER to “see if they digested the same item” as the student who died, Jackson said in an interview with the Selma Sun.
Selma police are investigating the possibility the death was caused by drugs laced with fentanyl, he said. Investigators are also interviewing students involved to find where the drug came from.
This case, whether it isn’t fentanyl, shows the need to inform the public more about the drug that has been prevalent in larger metros and has made it to Dallas County and the Black Belt, Jackson said.
Last week, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department held a training session with the Drug Enforcement Agency at Wallace Community College Selma.
Jackson said parents need to watch what candy their kids are eating, since some could be laced with drugs like fentanyl. Some look like gummies or could be packaged slightly differently than ordinary candy.
“We’re in a different world now,” he said. “We need to be careful as a parent.”
