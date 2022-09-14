George P. Evans Reception Hall will be the site of Dallas County Addiction and the Law training tomorrow morning.
The training will begin at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast.
George P. Evans Reception Hall is located at 2 Lawrence Street. For questions, call Dallas County Court Services Executive Director Miah Jackson at 334-431-5556.
