Dallas County Schools leaders on Monday morning welcomed state officials at Southside High School to announce their selection in a five-year pilot program with the state Department of Education.
Dallas County Schools is one of 33 districts in the state chosen to serve as a cohort of the Multi-Tiered Student Support program that works to improve learning by supporting students academically and providing behavioral support and foundational wellness like nutrition and mental health.
As a part of MTSS, each Dallas County school will work with Alabama Department of Education leaders to get the community involved and engaged, to make the school environment safe for learning and to formulate strategies based on evidence and data collected within each school.
The state education department has assigned the county an implementation coach who will meet with Dallas County educators in person once a month and virtually to work with leaders to build a community network of resources locally and regionally.
In the press conference in Southside’s gym, Dallas County Superintendent Anthony Sampson said the program is an opportunity for the district to shine among others in the state and provide groundwork for a program that can be used statewide.
State School Board member and educator Tonya Chestnut said this program works with the mantra that it takes a village to meet the needs of our children.
Cristin Dillard, education administrator for the state, said being a part of MTSS is a reinvestment of the community into its schools and a district’s agreement to realign their goals. Partnership with the community and school systems is a big part of its success, she said.
