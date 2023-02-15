Several Selma and Dallas County schools are closing early or going remote learning on Thursday due to expected severe weather.
Dallas County Schools will hold classes remotely on Thursday. Dallas County Schools and offices will be closed at this time. Activities will resume Friday.
Morgan Academy is closing at 11:48 a.m. on Thursday.
