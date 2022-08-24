Two Dallas County brothers wanted on receiving stolen property charges have been captured in Montgomery, with other related charges pending.
According to an Alabama News Network report Brian McCormick, 44, and William McCormick, 49, are also suspected of multiple thefts in Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
Authorities were notified of a tip from Central Alabama Crimestoppers that led them to a hotel in Montgomery were the two were captured after a chase on foot.
They are currently in the Montgomery County Jail and will be extradited to Dallas County.
