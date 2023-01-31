The Dallas County Commission on Monday declared an emergency at the county jail, which will speed up the process of making repairs caused by the Jan. 12 tornado.
In a special called meeting on Monday, the commission got a report from construction contractor Steward Construction with photos about the extensive damage to the jail on Selfield Road that includes a destroyed roof, utility units, ceilings and more.
The outside of the structure is solid and can be fixed but needs "new guts" and repairs will cost several million dollars, said Darrell Steward, owner of Steward Construction.
The state of emergency allows a sped-up bid process to hire builders.
After the tornado hit the jail, inmates were moved to facilities all over the state. Many are now being moved to the former Perry County Corrections facility on U.S. 80. Read more about that here.
Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum shared stories about the tornado hitting the jail with the Selma Sun - read that story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.