The Dallas County Commission is donating equipment to volunteer fire departments throughout the county.
According to Alabama News Network the commission, chaired by Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn, has ordered equipment at a cost of $368,000 that is expected to arrive in January.
Nunn has said that the commission is donating LUCAS devices for CPR purposes and defibrillators.
Additionally the commission is donating four ventilators to Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) in Selma. These are for treating COVID-19. Six facilities in the county will receive defibrillators.
