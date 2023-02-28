The Dallas County Commission will hold a public meeting March 13 to discuss redrawing the county’s voting districts.
Districts have to be adjusted to evenly distribute the county’s declining population, according to Dallas County Commission Chairman Jimmy Nunn. The 2020 census shows that Dallas County lost about 5,000 people since the 2010 census.
The official population is now 38,462 and is 27% white and 70% Black. That number is down from about 43,000 in 2010. Each of the four districts should contain 9,616 residents to evenly divide the population, Nunn told the Selma Rotary Club Monday. District 1 is 3% over that ideal population number, District 2 is less than 1% below, District 3 is 2.55% over and District 4 is 5% below.
The commission has drawn a proposed map that moves district lines to more evenly distribute the population, Nunn said.
A public notice in the Selma Sun says a copy of the map with the proposed new district lines is available on the door of the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse, at the J.L. Chestnut Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building and in the Office of the Probate Judge of Dallas County located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse main building.
A photo of the map is also available at the Selma Sun website.
The meeting to discuss redistricting will be March 13 at 3:30 p.m. in the County Commission Courtroom. The commission will meet to enact the new districts at 4 p.m.
The map shows that the population in District 1 is 9,914, or 3% over the ideal of 9,616. District 1 is 13% white and 84% Black.
District 2’s population is 9,526, less than 1% off the ideal. The district is 50% white and 50% Black.
District 3’s population is 9,850, about 2.55% above the 9,616 ideal. The district is 17% white and 79% Black.
District 4 has a population of 9,172, about 5% below the ideal. The district is 29% white and 68% Black.
