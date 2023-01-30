Dallas County will be picking up its tornado debris in-house.
The Commission voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to skip using contractors and instead do it themselves using existing staff and five county dump trucks.
The county also approved spending $50,000 to buy a grapple truck needed to do the pickup. The cost is estimated at $1 million for cleanup.
County engineer Heath Sexton estimated it would take two to three weeks for the county's five dump trucks to make the needed 20-30 trips to landfills.
FEMA will reimburse the county for equipment, landfill charges and personnel, which will require overtime and can be done on the weekends, Sexton said.
Dallas County damage stretches from Orrville to Burnsville but is not as much as destruction that's in the city limits, he said.
The new grapple could be delivered as soon as next week, and three of its dump trucks should be back from being maintained next week. Then the county can start the pickup and have six months to finish.
The county still hasn't been reimbursed $4 million for cleaning up debris after Hurricane Zeta in October 2020, which was a factor when deciding to do the cleanup in-house. Read more about that here.
See how to divide tornado debris for pick up here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.