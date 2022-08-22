The Dallas County Democratic Executive Committee has announced that it will host an organizational meeting via Zoom on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
"The purpose of this meeting is to organize the county party per the guidelines set by the Alabama Democratic Party, as well as engage with local candidates," said a message from the committee.
"The public is invited to attend and learn more, how to support, and to be a part of the Democratic party."
Click here to register for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.