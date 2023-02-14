Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday that she has awarded $50,000 to the Dallas County Adult Drug Court for addiction treatment.
“This program gives participants an opportunity to address their drug addictions and avoid the serious consequences that continuing their addictions will cause,” Ivey said in the announcement. “I commend the Dallas County Commission for offering this program to help participants reclaim and rebuild their lives.”
The drug court program offers treatment for those dealing with addiction by means of different services such as testing and aftercare. The funds were administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support of this program that helps participants become free of addiction and lead more productive lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.