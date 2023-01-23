As cleanup from the Jan. 12 tornado continues, Dallas County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to apply for FEMA assistance and to call FEMA representatives back when they reach out.
EMA director Toya Crusoe said on Monday many residents with damage are applying for FEMA assistance, but reps in Selma are saying they're having trouble getting ahold of those with open claims to do the needed inspections and followup meetings.
"We encourage residents to register and follow up with FEMA," Crusoe said. "If they call you back, answer the call and if they leave a message, return their calls."
FEMA is looking for a building in Selma to serve as an office but hasn't selected one yet. That office will have several agencies located there as a one-stop-shop for those in need, Crusoe said.
Register with FEMA by calling 800-621-3362 or apply here.
The Volunteer Resource Center is open at Church Street United Methodist for those to register before volunteering and to find out where to get assistance. Call 334-553-2333 for more information.
Other Disaster Survivor Assistance sites besides Church Street United Methodist is Selma High, Brown Chapel and Ebenezer Baptist. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Water, tarps and household supplies are available at the Dallas County administration building across from the annex on Church Street.
Dallas County EMA is still working on how many homes were damaged. The initial report was 2,000 structures damaged, but she said they are trying to narrow that number down and categorize by home or business.
The Red Cross is still operating a shelter at Selma High until those who are displaced can be rehoused temporarily. Crusoe said most residents who were displaced are living with relatives, some as far away as Tennessee. But agencies are putting many up in apartments or rental homes in communities around Dallas County including Marion, Prattville and Clanton.
