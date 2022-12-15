The Dallas County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has implemented a new telephone-based mass notification system that will be fully operational on Dec. 31.
The EMA selected a system by Hyper-Reach, which sends notifications out in phone calls, texts, emails and TTY/TDD services for those who are hearing impaired. The system will reportedly send notifications out quicker to a larger population.
"Our job is to protect the citizens of Selma/Dallas County/Alabama as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible," said EMA Director Toya Stiles. "We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We're excited to about this new capability."
A press release from the EMA stated that the system is being planned to be used primarily for updates on weather, environmental hazards, criminal activities, and missing people alerts.
Once signed up, residents can get alerts via Alexa and by Hyper-Reach's Anywhere app on smartphones.
Residents can enroll by calling or texting “Alert” to (334)375-8750 or by visiting this link.
"We're honored to have been selected by Selma/Dallas County/Alabama to provide its emergency alerts," said Hyper-Reach President Sam Asher. "It's gratifying to be part of an effort to save lives and protect property and we take that responsibility very seriously."
For more details, read the EMA's press release here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.