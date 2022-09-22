Anyone who’s ever cut and baled hay knows the process requires considerable time and resources. If the end goal of your investment in the hay cutting process is to feed livestock, it’s a good idea to know the nutritional quality of your harvest. The maturity of the grass at harvest, the weather conditions between cutting and baling , or the cleanliness of the field can all effect the potential nutritional value of a hay cutting.
To encourage producers to test their hay, The Dallas County Extension office is coordinating a hay quality contest for producers growing and harvesting hay in Dallas County. The 2022 contest is sponsored by: the Dallas County Farmers Federation, Dallas County Cattlemen’s Association, Central Alabama Farmers Co-op, Alabama AG Credit, and our local Natural Resources and Conservation Service office.
All hay entries will be separated by grass type into one of three categories (winter annuals, summer perennials, and cool season perennials). 1st and 2nd place samples in each division will be recognized and awarded $200 and $100 respectively. Hay samples may be entered for $25 per sample and can be submitted at the Dallas County Extension Office. Entry fees will cover the cost of shipping and testing. Hay grown in Dallas County during 2022 can be entered in the contest up until 4:30pm on September 30, 2022.
If you would like to enter this year’s hay contest, learn more about the benefits of hay sampling, or the sampling process, please contact the Dallas County Extension Office at 334-875-3200 or stop by the office at 429 Lauderdale Street here in Selma.
A hay probe will need to be used to collect samples for entries to help ensure the sample is an accurate representation of the cutting. Additional Alabama Cooperative Extension information on hay testing can be found at www.ACES.edu under the following title, “ Interpreting a Forage Analysis for Beef Cattle.” The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome!
