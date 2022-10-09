Dallas County High school Homecoming Court announced Oct 9, 2022 Oct 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dallas County High School hosted its Homecoming on Friday night.The Homecoming King is Daveon Jones Queen is Kentoria Fulford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homecoming Dallas County High School Homecoming Court School Daveon Jones Queen Kentoria Fulford King Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Subscribe to the Selma Sun today! Subscribe to our print or digital edition. Get Started Latest Articles Selma High School Saints Homecoming Court announced Dallas County High school Homecoming Court announced Sewell presents ceremonial checks for more than $2 million in federal grants Morgan Academy Homecoming Court announced Morgan beats Autauga Academy for Homecoming win Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat Turner seeks to add medical marijuana dispensary to Perry County New date set for Selma Chili Cookoff Latest e-Edition Selma Sun Selma Sun Popular Articles Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery Sheriff's Office searching for fugitive wanted on burglary chargeShooting in Montgomery leaves one dead, one injuredSelma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday nightWalmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspectedMontgomery man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of elderlyFormer Selma resident charged with making terrorist threatNonprofit leader LaQuenna Lewis finds herself in need after house fireDrug busts in Montgomery yield thousands of dollars worth in narcoticsCounty Commission recognizes Selma man living with little known medical conditionDallas County juries order State Farm to pay $2.5 million in benefits to two insured people Images Videos Obituaries OBITUARY: David Yow Pearce Jr. Updated Sep 19, 2022 OBITUARY: Cassandra Smith Sep 9, 2022 OBITUARY: Mattie Smith Mays Sep 9, 2022 OBITUARY: Clorie Sanders Sep 9, 2022 OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Simpson Sep 9, 2022 Online Poll Who should be this week's Player of the Week? You voted: Gabe Benton Tae Martin Jay Burns Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
