Two juries in Dallas County ordered State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to pay more than $2.5 million after they reportedly refused to pay benefits to two insured people.
On Sept. 22, Evelyn Harrison $1,005,000 after she sustained a back injury in 2019.
She was represented by Woodruff R. Jones of Gamble, Gamble, Calame & Jones in Selma and Taylor T. Perry, Jr. of Manley, Traeger, Perry, Stapp & Compton in Demopolis.
“Ms. Harrison received a serious disc injury in her back and State Farm still refused to pay her benefits," Jones said. "The jury was able to see through the State Farm smoke screen and make State Farm pay the benefits they sold Ms. Harrison."
Perry said, “I am proud that the jury saw through the ridiculous position taken by State Farm. I am proud of this jury’s decision and we will defend it if necessary.”
Soon afterwards another jury awarded $1,500,000 to Windell Rand Jr. on Sept. 23. Rand was hit by an uninsured motorist, causing him "serious" injuries, said his attorneys.
He was represented by John M. Gibbs of Gibbs & Sellers in Demopolis and Rickman E. Williams, III of Pitts, Williams & Jones in Selma.
“Justice was served by this verdict. Mr. Rand was seriously injured in this accident,” Gibbs said.
“I am proud that this jury made State Farm pay Mr. Rand the benefits that it sold him.” We are proud that the jury made the correct decision,” said Williams.
