A Dallas County native and Auburn University student received a scholarship during a reception by the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture (ALFA) Foundation and the Dallas County Farmers Federation on Sept. 26.
The student, Caroline Thomas, was recognized and received a $1,750 scholarship at the event, which took place at Lazenby Farms in Auburn.
“We are committed to the next generation,” said ALFA President Jimmy Parnell in a press release. “We believe that these students are the future of this state, nation and this organization.”
Two other students were recognized. These were Maggie Holloway of Cullman County, who received the Donaldson Memorial Scholarship and Will Jordan of Clay County, who won the Mike Henry Memorial Scholarship.
