Dallas County school officials are assessing damage to property and will announce plans to reopen after discussion with Dallas County EMA, said Superintendent Anthony Sampson.
In a statement, Sampson said he traveled to every DCSS facility and conducting damage assessments and called it "eye opening."
"I thank DCSS Maintenance Coordinator, Mr. Jerry Ware, for doing the same thing and providing valuable feedback. I want to thank our leaders, teachers, and staff members for doing an exceptional job of keeping our students safe, before, during, and after the severe weather event.
In our promise to remain transparent, we will continue monitoring school reopening in conjunction with Dallas County EMA.
Safety is our top priority."
