Dallas County School System opened a new school bus shop on Water Avenue.
Many of the bus drivers and school board members attended the ribbon cutting Oct. 21 at 3701 Water Ave., where Steve’s Service Center was located. Dallas County Schools Superintendent Anthony Sampson said the new shop is “an effort to continue to support teaching and learning.”
“We paid right at $448,000 for this facility, which is on about 10 acres, and the building is 10,000 square feet,” Sampson said. “This will help us expand our transportation capabilities.”
Sampson said the system operates 95 buses transporting 1,909 students every school day. The buses travel 2,355 miles every day. “Sixty-one buses are up for fleet renewal in the coming year,” Sampson said. “That means $5,554 per bus. We will be the recipients of about $300,000 to help us maintain our fleet.”
Sampson said in the bus maintenance budget is $224,000. "When we say (the bus maintenance crew) are turning wrenches, we want them turning the right wrenches,” Sampson said. Proper maintenance saves time, money, energy and makes the busses safer for the kids, he said.
The bus shop crew moved into the new shop on the Wednesday before the Friday ribbon cutting, according to Bus Shop Supervisor James Towns said. The old bus repair facility, which is down the road at 6575 Water Ave., will be turned over to the school system’s maintenance department. “They’re happy and we’re happy,” Towns said of the move.
