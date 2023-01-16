Dallas County Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
In an announcement made on Monday, Superintendent Anthony Sampson said staff and students will return on Wednesday, six days after a tornado tore through Selma on Thursday. Dallas County schools were not damaged and have power.
Selma schools, that incurred more damage, are closed until Monday, Jan. 23, but students will learn remotely.
Morgan Academy that had minor outside damage returns to the classroom with in-person learning on Wednesday.
