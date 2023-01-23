Dallas County is among five others where residents may be eligible for the Department of Human Resource's (DHR) Senior Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits.
In addition to Dallas, residents in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can apply for help if they've experienced food loss from the Jan. 12 tornado.
“The January 12th storms brought destruction, heartache and an increased risk of hunger to many Alabamians in these six counties,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We are committed to promoting continued food security throughout the recovery process. No one affected by these devastating storms should have to worry about their next meal.”
Applicants will need to fill out an affidavit of loss at a county DHR office. Filling out the document will determine the amount to replace.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 2. This can be done by visiting the Dallas County DHR office at 200 Samuel O. Moseley Drive in Selma. For food assistance, call 334-876-4100.
Other county offices can be found here.
