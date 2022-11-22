Dallas County students Jack Johnson, Delaney McHugh, Casey Yeager, Casey Pouncey, John Wallis Gilmore and Frederick Gilmore attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference Nov. 14-15 at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana. The conference for 9th and 10th grade students teaches them how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles. Sponsors are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Dallas County Farmers Federation and Alabama Ag Credit. Johnson, McHugh, Yeager, John Wallis Gilmore and Frederick Gilmore attend Morgan Academy and Casey Pouncey attends Lowndes Academy. From left are Alabama Farmers Federation’s Matthew Durdin, Johnson, McHugh, Yeager, Pouncey, J. Gilmore and F. Gilmore.