Several Dallas County students were among 96 others to be in attendance for the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) Youth Leadership Conference on Nov. 14-15 in Columbiana.
Students Jack Johnson, Delaney McHugh, Casey Yeager, Casey Pouncey, John Wallis Gilmore and Frederick Gilmore were present at the conference to learn about advocating for agriculture in addition to leadership skills.
“In a nutshell, we bring students in to learn a lot about leadership development, but along the way, we want to make them advocates for agriculture,” said Federation Young Farmers Division Director Hunter McBrayer, who helped organize the annual conference.
“No matter what county or background you come from, we need good leaders for our community and state, and we need good voices for agriculture.”
Sponsors were AFLA, Dallas County Farmers Federation, Alabama Ag Credit, Alfa Insurance, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and local Farmers Federations.
According to a press release ALFA received a record number of applicants with more than 200.
Applications for the 2023 Youth Leadership Conference will open in September, followed by the conference in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.