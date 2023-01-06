The Dallas County Extension Service announced the 2022 Dallas County Farm-City Poster Contest Winners.
This year’s Dallas County winners in the kindergarten-third grade division are Janyla Adams (1st place) of Salem Elementary and Maeli Bennett (2nd place).
Dallas County’s top poster in the 4th-6th grade division was drawn by Bayleigh Pettway of Salem Elementary.
Pictured along with the students is Dallas County Farmers Federation President Jimmy Holliman. The Dallas County Farm-City Week Committee thanked all local teachers and students who participated in this year’s poster contest.
The Dallas County Farm-City poster contest is a local effort supported by the Dallas County Farmers Federation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System: Dallas County Office. This contest provides an opportunity for instructors to reinforce the importance of local agriculture while also fostering creativity and constructive expression in their students.
