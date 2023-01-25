The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has stepped up and offered a wing of the former prison in Uniontown to house 45 of Dallas County’s inmates who had to be relocated when the jail was badly damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado.
Within hours of the storm, inmates were relocated to jails all over the state, with some as far as three hours away from Dallas County, Sheriff Mike Granthum said.
Besides asking other sheriffs for help, Granthum also reached out to Alabama Bureau of Pardons and ParolesCommissioner Cam Ward. The next day, Ward came to Selma to survey the jail and determined it was unusable. So he pitched an idea: bring 50 inmates to the former Perry County Correctional facility that had a vacant wing ready to be used.
“I can’t stress enough what kind of burden that took off us and other sheriffs,” Granthum said.
Ward, with permission from Gov. Kay Ivey, made the wing available to Granthum free of charge for as long as he needed it under a memorandum of understanding. All Dallas County had to do was bring staff to handle corrections and the cafeteria.
“We’re here until the sheriff can get back on his feet,” Ward said in an interview with the Selma Sun. “Our job is to help each other out. For us, it was a no-brainer. It’s not a burden on us and we have vacant space, so why not?”
Inmates will be moved next week to the facility that was built in 2006 as a prison with all the security measures needed, including the wiring, locks, isolation rooms and enough space to house up to 730 people if at capacity.
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles purchased the facility last year for $15 million and reopened it recently as the Paroles Reentry Center. It offers job training to those on parole through a partnership with Ingram State Technical College.
The first 10 parole participants will graduate in the next few weeks, and it will grow to include a workforce training element this spring with the next class, Ward said.
Parolees are located in a separate wing from the inmates there with Dallas County, he added.
The Dallas County Jail has a ways to go before knowing its future, Granthum said. The insurance company has to evaluate it and decide if it is worth rebuilding.
It is rare for a storm to destroy a correctional facility. Ward can only recall one other time about three years ago when the fence was blown away from a Department of Corrections facility in Limestone County and had to be replaced.
Granthum said the officers and inmates were “lucky” to have no injuries in the tornado.
“We were lucky. We were blessed,” Granthum said. “We had zero injuries. We didn't even have to pass out a Band-Aid.”
At the time, the jail had about 150 inmates, including fewer than 20 juveniles, he added.
“These young men and women were scared to death,” Granthum said, referring to the inmates. “We had people who probably never said a prayer in their life saying prayers.”
Granthum said his deputies secured the jail as soon as the storm passed. “We surrounded the area with officers,” Granthum said. “We made sure we had the whole perimeter surrounded. But we had no problems with the inmates.” No inmates escaped, he said.
Most of the damage is to the roof, but that led to a lot of other interior damage, according to Granthum. The tornado also destroyed the generator.
“We had water coming down the walls,” he said. “We were in ankle-deep water on the floors. The floors are going to be ruined. We have paint peeling off the wall. It’s (the jail) destroyed.”
